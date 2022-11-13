Fans facing bans as trouble erupts in the stands and outside Aviva Stadium at FAI Cup final

A NUMBER of supporters are facing bans from the Aviva Stadium after they were ejected from the crowd following disturbances during Sunday's FAI Cup final between Derry City and Shelbourne.

Derry had a comfortable win, a 4-0 victory to claim their first trophy since 2012 with the biggest-ever winning margin in the 102-year history of the competition. City appeared to have the majority of the support in the 32,412 crowd but there were some ugly scenes in the South Stand of the stadium, in the section which housed Shels fans.

Footage emerged on social media of clashes in that section during the second half of the game, with stadium security and Gardai sent in to control the situation and a number of supporters were ejected from the ground, those fans now likely to be banned. Shels will also be fined after a number of flares were thrown onto the pitch.

An Garda Síochána are also probing events outside the ground as, for the second year in a row, there were violent scenes at a pub close to the stadium, the Irishtown House. Gardai will now examine CCTV footage as well as videos posted online of the disturbances where bottles and flares were thrown between rival factions.

Last year, when Bohemians faced St Patrick's Athletic in the final, there were violent incidents at the pub before the game as Bohs condemned "the deplorable actions of a tiny minority" of their supporters who attacked St Pat's fans at the pub.

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers also called out the fans for the trouble in 2021, saying "It's unfortunate and it undermines the vast majority of people who were behaving, enjoying the game and supporting their team, supporting the League of Ireland".