Fan unrest mars Drogheda derby victory sealed by Dean Williams spot-kick

Drogheda United earned a memorable Louth derby victory over Dundalk courtesy of Dean Williams’ second-half penalty – but their joy was soured somewhat by unsavoury on-pitch scenes at the full-time whistle.

A large group of Drogheda United supporters encroached onto the field, with some making a beeline for away supporters on the opposite side. Some of those made their way onto the pitch where a number of scuffles broke out.

Stewards and gardaí were soon on the scene as the supporters quickly dispersed. Nevertheless, it was a night to remember for anyone of a Drogheda persuasion.

Williams’ second goal of the season handed Drogheda the lead and ultimately, a victory – just their 20th in league history against their local rivals. It elicited the kind of roar rarely heard on the Windmill Road these days. This deserved derby win meant more and delighted the supporters who revelled in earning bragging rights, temporarily at least, in the Wee County.

Greg Sloggett had fouled Darragh Nugent just four minutes into the second half, according to referee Ron Hennessy. Williams penalty beat Nathan Sheppard.

Drogheda have now won more games than Stephen O’Donnell’s team this season. It would have been more comfortable but the woodwork denied Adam Foley a memorable long-range goal.

Poor scenes at the end pic.twitter.com/SKMLc2ef1X — James Rogers (@jamesrogersie) March 18, 2022

Bar two Steven Bradley shots that worried Scotland U-21 call-up Sam Long, the visitors struggled to furnish their territorial dominance with opportunities to level.

DROGHEDA – Long; Poynton (Quinn, 83), Roughan, Cowan, Massey; Deegan, Clarke; Foley, Nugent, Rooney; Williams (Lyons, 68).

DUNDALK – Sheppard; Macari (McMillan, 71), Connolly, Boyle, Bone; Williams (Doyle, 71), Benson, Sloggett, Adams (Ward, 46); Martin (Bradley, 46), Hoban.

REF – R Hennessy