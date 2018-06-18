Fan group running Galway United approve takeover by Saudi Arabian investors

And the new owners will have an immediate decision to make on the managerial front after Shane Keegan departed by mutual consent earlier in the day.

Keegan's exit is unrelated to the change of ownership - he was already under severe pressure with the pre-season promotion fancies sixth in the First Division table and 12 points off leaders UCD entering the mid-season break.

But his replacement will be helped by a fresh injection of funds to strengthen the squad with the Middle Eastern group ready to pump money into Galway's operation.