Monday 18 June 2018

France FRA 2

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

Argentina ARG 1

Iceland ISL 1

REPORT

Peru PER 0

Denmark DNK 1

REPORT

Croatia CRO 2

Nigeria NGA 0

REPORT

Costa Rica CRI 0

Serbia SRB 1

REPORT

Germany GER 0

Mexico MEX 1

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Switzerland SUI 1

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

South Korea KOR 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Panama PAN 0

REPORT

Tunisia TUN 1

England ENG 2

REPORT

Fan group running Galway United approve takeover by Saudi Arabian investors

Football pitch
Football pitch
Daniel McDonnell

Daniel McDonnell

Members of the fan group running Galway United have approved a takeover of the club by Saudi Arabian investors.

And the new owners will have an immediate decision to make on the managerial front after Shane Keegan departed by mutual consent earlier in the day.

Keegan's exit is unrelated to the change of ownership - he was already under severe pressure with the pre-season promotion fancies sixth in the First Division table and 12 points off leaders UCD entering the mid-season break.

But his replacement will be helped by a fresh injection of funds to strengthen the squad with the Middle Eastern group ready to pump money into Galway's operation.

Saudi businessmen Abdulrahman Al Nemer and Mohammed Al Ruwaite approached Galway with an offer last month. The club is currently run by the Galway United Friends Co-Operative.

The overseas backers have put forward plans for growing the underage section and can also help the club secure a proper training facility.

Yet the immediate priority will be to bring quality players into the dressing room to build a promotion challenge, and they are ready to put down a substantial sum of money to announce their arrival.

Online Editors

