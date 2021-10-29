Fan anger remains but Daniel Kelly strike eases fears for Dundalk

The chants, banners and songs emanating from the hardcore of their support in Oriel Park’s ‘Shed’ tell a story of dissent at the direction of the club.

But on the field, things may just be looking up for Dundalk, who took a massive step towards Premier Division safety with a hard-fought but vital win over fellow strugglers Waterford. Daniel Kelly got the only goal late in the first half, and at the final whistle the two groups – Shed-based supporters and players – stood to acclaim each other and look for unity for the tests still to come.

A 3-1 defeat for Dundalk at home to Waterford in June led to yet another one of their managerial changes, spelling the end of Jim Magilton’s brief reign as interim manager and hastened the return of Vinny Perth. Another loss to the Blues would not have affected Perth’s status but defeat would have made the final weeks of the season very nervous for those associated with Dundalk.

They got the win they needed, not the most convincing 90 minutes seem by a side in the white jersey, and while two saves from Waterford keeper Paul Martin early in the second half prevented Dundalk from running away with it, the hosts also needed a top-class save from their own netminder, Peter Cherrie, to deny the hugely-impressive Junior Quitirna on 71 minutes.

Quitirna, who has emerged as possibly the most technically-gifted young player in the league of late, came into the game with a bag of tricks that gave the home defence a torrid time and Dundalk will be glad to see the back of him.

Those home fans have a long list of grievances, their latest moan a club statement criticising the fans’ use of pyro displays, though the club’s US owners and Dundalk’s Sporting Director were name-checked in the chants.

And on the field it was grim fare for the home fans in the first half, summed up by a poor effort from Kelly on 37 minutes when he failed to hit the target when clear on goal. However, he soon redeemed himself with that breakthrough goal.

Waterford, one of the form teams of the league, had looked more likely to score. Quitirna was a constant threat, posing danger all across the field.

As early as the eighth minute he forced Greg Sloggett into an error and former Charlton man Quitirna bounded forward, but his final effort was poor and no trouble to Cherrie in the Dundalk goal.

Michael Duffy, faced with just two more home games for Dundalk before his move to Derry City, tried to spark some life into Perth’s side, with an shot that missed the target and then a decent cross which Sloggett was unable to convert, while Kelly tried to lob Martin on 17 minutes but could not finish the job.

Kelly should really have scored when set up by Duffy eight minutes from half time but wasted the effort, but he was clinical in first-half injury time. Sean Murray did the spade work with a high ball that caught the Blues defence unawares and Dubliner Kelly sent home his first goal in almost five months.

Dundalk lost midfielder Sloggett through injury late in the half, but still looked a lot better in the second half. A poor throw-in from Darragh Power gifted the ball to Will Patching, who set up Pat Hoban but Martin made a save to deny the Galway-born striker.

Martin, standing in for the suspended Brian Murphy, was called into action again on 61 minutes, his save keeping out an almost certain goal from Duffy. At the other end Quitirna was a constant threat, his shot saved by Cherrie on 71 minutes while soon after he worked his magic to set up sub Ronaldo Green, but the effort didn’t count.

Waterford pushed men forward, a five-man attack at one point, but the defensive axis in front of Cherrie stood firm and kept what was only the second clean sheet in 12 league games. With three games left, the first a derby against Drogheda United next week, there is light at the end of that dark tunnel.

DUNDALK – Cherrie; Jurkovskis, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett (Dummigan 45); Kelly (Ben Hamar 73), Murray, Patching, Duffy; Hoban (McMillan 85).

WATERFORD – P Martin; Power, Ferguson (O’Keeffe 61), Halford, Stafford; J Martin, Evans, Wordsworth, Griffin (Green 61), Patterson; Quitirna.

REF – John McLoughlin