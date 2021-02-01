FAI's €3.6m package to start LOI season facing pushback by clubs

Talks are ongoing between the FAI and League of Ireland club ahead of the new season. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The FAI have presented League of Ireland clubs with a package of €3.6m in an attempt to get the 2021 season underway.

But they may face pushback from clubs who feel the offer on the table falls short of their compensation expectations as they prepare for a season without crowds.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill and League Director Mark Scanlon addressed officials from around the league in an online summit this morning.

They covered a range of issues ahead of the release of the Premier Division fixture list this evening.

But the main information that clubs wanted was the pot available to make up for the revenue lost by kicking off behind closed doors.

Premier Division sides have been offered a flat rate of €215,000 but they will also pick up an additional variable amount that will be defined by their turnover based on projections submitted.

First Division clubs have been offered a basic €50,000, with the same terms and conditions related to a variable add-on.

The FAI have also indicated that prizemoney levels will rise from €475,000 to €600,000 so the increase in that department can be added to the bottom line.

Referee and affiliation fees, a major source of contention in the John Delaney era, have also been waived again.

While some clubs viewed the meeting in positive terms, the weighting of the money available has caused some disquiet amongst First Division clubs and also lower tier Premier sides who are now considering what the terms on offer mean for them before giving a response.

There is a widespread acknowledgement that the retention of the government's Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) is absolutely essential for the league to stay afloat.

As it stands, the future of the scheme is unclear although it has largely been extended in line with the tightening of the same Covid restrictions that prevent spectators from attending games.

The FAI are underwriting a significant portion of the €3.6m but they anticipate external support from government will be forthcoming to ease the burden on Abbotstown.

But it may be the summer before the detail of that becomes clear with other sports also seeking urgent Covid-19 relief.

Several club sources have told Independent.ie that the FAI's plan will only work if the EWSS scheme remains in place for the entire year.

Clubs were told to budget as though there would be no fans attending any games in 2021. It would be a bonus if they were able to open doors later in the year; yet the extent to which restricted crowds could offset the suspension of the EWSS support is questionable.

The FAI have yet to agree a broadcasting plan with no confirmation on the fate of the WatchLOI streaming service which was run in partnership with RTE and GAAGO.

Further talks with broadcasters are on the agenda but while every Premier game was available online in the 2020 season, the feeling is that such a service will not be possible across a 36-game campaign.

Online Editors