| 4.9°C Dublin

live FAI Women's Cup Final: Wexford Youths vs Shelbourne

Saoirse Noonan of Shelbourne. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Saoirse Noonan of Shelbourne. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Saoirse Noonan of Shelbourne. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Saoirse Noonan of Shelbourne. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Brendan Graham

Wexford Youths take on Shelbourne in the FAI Women's Cup final at 5.30 at the Aviva Stadium.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy