FAI to consider rule to force LOI clubs to play games despite positive Covid-19 tests

The FAI will this week consider introducing a version of UEFA's rule about League of Ireland clubs being forced to fulfil a fixture even if there are cases of Covid-19 within their playing squad.

But that move could also lead to a challenge from rival clubs as competition for the European places and the relegation zone hots up in the final weeks of the domestic season.

Last week, after it was confirmed that a number of Shamrock Rovers players were deemed to be close contacts of Aaron Greene, the second Hoops player to test positive for Covid-19 after Jack Byrne's positive test while he was on international duty, the FAI agreed to Rovers' request to postpone their next three league games.

As the league season had already been extended by a week, to take into account Dundalk's duties in the Europa League group phase, there was no need for a second extension to the league season which should be completed on November 8th, the FAI Cup's latter stages to follow.

But if other clubs were missing players due to Covid cases, any further postponements would make it almost impossible to complete the season as scheduled.

The National League Executive Committee (NLEC) discussed the issue last week, and adoption of UEFA's rule for their European club competitions, where a club was obliged to fulfil a fixture once they had 14 registered players available to play, was mooted but not adopted.

Read More

The fact that the FAI have called off a number of games already this month, in some cases where there was one positive test for Covid in a squad, could cause a club to mount a challenge if they were forced to play.

The FAI's stance was to judge postponements on a case by case basis but with time running out in the calendar there were fears that clubs who had a Covid presence in their panel would be forced to play a game.

The issue will be discussed at board level by the FAI this week but it's thought that the Participation Agreement, which the clubs have all signed up to, will be relied on, that agreement giving a final decision in key matters to the League Director.

Online Editors