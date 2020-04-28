FAI risk fighting losing battle in attempts to answer closed-doors questions

On the day that the French government ruled out football until September and a leading FIFA medical chief expressed fears about players coming into close contact with each other, the FAI appeared to be swimming against the tide.

The willingness of leading Abbotstown officials to push the closed-doors football scenario is a source of bemusement.

After negotiating a rescue deal that staved off disaster, the new FAI might have a tougher job on their hands to convince sceptical clubs that the idea is feasible.

Cash was the initial concern, but that probably needs to be parked until we’ve got the full equation.

Clubs have submitted estimates to the FAI of how much money they would lose by playing games without paying spectators.

The FAI appear to be acting off the belief that substantial backing from FIFA will help to cover any shortfall, although the projections for the numbers willing to pay for streams must be realistic.

Either way, we have to trust that an FAI board with considerably more financial savvy than the old regime is gaining confidence on the figures from somewhere. They won’t get any agreement from clubs until they back that up.

But while the Covid-19 pandemic has desperate economic implications for players and administrators, it is ultimately a health crisis with lives at stake.

That is why every step forward needs to be taken with extreme caution.

In theory, wealth should give the bigger football organs the opportunity to spend more on health measures.

The world players union, FIFPRO, have issued detailed return-to-train and play protocols for their members.

While there is an awareness that different leagues will naturally have access to contrasting levels of resources, a recurring theme that shines through in the document – seen by the Irish Independent – is the importance of consistency.

“The cost of Covid-19 testing cannot allow for lower health and safety standards for teams with less financial resources,” say FIFPRO.

Consistent

“Can the competition guarantee a consistent application of all relevant protocols across all venues and teams?”

It’s difficult to see how these guidelines won’t cause problems in Ireland, where the idiosyncrasies make it hard to apply a uniform policy.

Across the two leagues, there are professional, part-time and amateur players (sections of the latter are in no rush to return); there are modern stadiums with decent-sized dressing rooms and horrendous venues which were borderline for passing health and safety requirements before we had a pandemic. We also have key club officials and match officials with other day jobs that require human contact.

Merging all of these elements together is quite the jigsaw puzzle. The draft sent by the FAI to the clubs is just that – a draft. It is open to feedback and early indications suggest they are about to receive an avalanche of it.

Some concerns can likely be overcome. Where there are small dressing rooms, there will be empty function rooms and other unused communal areas where players could kit themselves out.

If shower facilities are limited, home players would likely to be asked to get in their cars and go to their houses.

The ruling that individuals should travel to training alone would have to be relaxed for instances where players already live together – as is common around the league.

There are ways that can be found to make these aspects workable; training is the first hurdle with a further four- to six-week gap before matches could take place.

But the glaring problem with demands aimed at ensuring safe distancing is that players will have to come into heavy contact with each other eventually.

And while the FAI want protagonists to take their own temperature and fill out a questionnaire, there remains doubts around how a proper system of testing would be monitored at clubs which often lean heavily on volunteers.

The draft calls for a fifth official to be available in case one of the appointed four is sick. If an official is missing a game for that reason, then we’re all in bother.

A line that distancing should be maintained during a coin toss seems laughable given what happens if there’s a corner.

There are more questions than answers, and the FAI have a task to win over those clubs who are already planning for September. But even then, the alternative to closed door games may be no games at all.

The authorities have their work cut out to plot the best way out of this bad situation.