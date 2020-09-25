FAI reject Dundalk's request to call off Sunday's clash with Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk players during the penalty shoot-out victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League third qualifying round in Tiraspol, Moldova. Photo: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Dundalk's league meeting with Shamrock Rovers on Sunday will go ahead after the FAI rejected a request to rearrange it.

An FAI official this evening confirmed that there was no space in the calendar because the Lilywhites already have two back games to fit into the final month of the league season.

The League of Ireland champions wanted to rest to prepare for their €3m showdown with Faroese side Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium next Thursday.

And after travelling back through the night following their dramatic shootout win over Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol after 120 minutes of play, Dundalk made it known they wanted the televised Rovers game to be called off.

However, the FAI were resistant to the plan because of the logjam they are already dealing with - a situation that will become even more complicated if Dundalk succeed in getting through to the Europa League groups.

That would add two further games into the month of October, leaving Dundalk with ten games inside a 30-32 day window.

The final round of league games (on Friday October 30) would likely have to be rescheduled given that it's standard for all those matches to take place at the same time and there's a round of Europa League encounters on the Thursday.

Dundalk coach Shane Keegan has conceded that their hopes of winning the league title have disappeared and therefore the European game will be a priority.

Filippo Giovagnoli will be able to call on some experienced players as Andy Boyle was suspended for Moldova, and penalty hero Chris Shields is suspended for the Aviva match and therefore can be risked.

Squad members Jordan Flores, Nathan Oduwa, Cameron Dummigan and Josh Gatt did not even make the trip to Moldova.

