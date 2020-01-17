The FAI have reached agreement with Limerick FC to enable the Munster side to apply for a licence to compete in the 2020 SSE Airtricity League.

FAI reach agreement to enable Limerick FC to apply for Division One licence after court case adjourned

The two parties had faced off in the High Court this week with the case adjourned earlier on Friday to enable talks to continue over the weekend before going back to court on Monday.

However, a statement issued by the FAI on Friday evening indicates that an agreement has now been reached.

"The Football Association of Ireland confirms that Limerick Football Club can apply for a licence to compete in the SSE Airtricity League First Division and the underage leagues for the 2020 season," the statement read.

"Following talks with the club this week, the FAI are satisfied that Limerick FC, who trade as Munster Football Club Limited, came out of Examinership on December 11th, 2019.

"The Independent Club Licensing Committee is due to meet next month to assess all applications from Premier & First Division clubs ahead of the 2020 season kicking off."

Premier League side Shamrock Rovers had applied to take Limerick's place by entering a 'B' team into the second tier. Despite objections from the First Division Alliance, a body representing the existing clubs, their participation was approved by the National League Executive Committee and ratified by the FAI Board last week.

A new entity, Limerick United, was also given permission to enter teams in the U-13, U-15, U-17 & U-19 leagues and that was also approved and ratified by the same bodies. Limerick United had planned to field a men's senior side in the SSE Airtricity League in 2021.

It is unclear where tonight's statement leaves those decisions with a month remaining until the start of the season.

Online Editors