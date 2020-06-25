FAI prepared to take tougher stance if League of Ireland clubs refuse to return

Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers will battle it out for the title when play resumes

League of Ireland officials are waiting on correspondence from the FAI to outline the plan they will put in place if clubs do not agree on a format for a return to play.

And the Abbotstown authorities are prepared to take a tougher stance that opens up the possibility of relegation for Premier Division clubs who refuse to come back.

In a series of meetings on Thursday, FAI figures said they would be letting clubs know the ramifications if they declined to participate in the remainder of a curtailed 18 game campaign.

There had previously been indications that there would be no repercussions for sides that checked out of the 2020 season.

But the view arising from National League Executive Committee talks was that the FAI should take a harder line.

The FAI are believed to have sought advice on how they could best phrase a proposed course of action in this scenario.

It's anticipated they will outline that clubs who have started the season - and then refuse to participate in any more scheduled games - would effectively be left stuck on that points total and thus find themselves facing the drop.

However, more twists and turns are expected across the next 24 hours and the growing belief is that the debate will spill over into early next week.

All parties remain hopeful that an amicable conclusion can be reached between clubs, but officials are increasingly coming around to the view that the FAI will have to make the decisive calls.

Clubs remain torn on the best method for solving promotion and relegation matters with First Division teams wanting a guarantee that their champions will be promoted and not forced to enter a playoff for top flight status.

There is now a move towards finishing the regular campaign on the weekend of November 7 rather than a week earlier.

And the FAI Cup would be saved with a change in format that would exclude non-league sides from participating in this year's renewal.

The quarter finals, semi-finals, and final would be played out in the weeks after the conclusion of the league with prizemoney weighted in such a way that it would benefit those clubs who have to extend contracts in order to participate.

But the final may not take place in the Aviva Stadium with costs and the availability around rugby dates presenting complications.

