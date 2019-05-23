FAI postpone six League of Ireland games due to international call-ups

The FAI have postponed seven SSE Airtricity League Premier Division matches due to the Ireland Under-21s' involvement in next month's Toulon Tournament.

Three UCD players, two Waterford FC players and one player from St Patrick's Athletic have been called up to Stephen Kenny's U21 squad for the Maurice Revello Toulon Tournament - the first time an Irish side has entered the tournament since 2003.

Due to the call-ups, the following Premier Division fixtures have been postponed.

May 31 - Derry City v UCD AFC

May 31 - Waterford v Shamrock Rovers

June8 - UCD AFC v Bohemians

June 9 - Cork City v Waterford

June 14 - Derry City v Waterford

June 14 - Dundalk v UCD AFC

The FAI said new dates for the fixtures will be announced in due course.

Also, due to the fixture postponement of Waterford v Shamrock Rovers, RTE will now broadcast the St Patrick's Athletic v Cork City clash at Richmond Park on Friday May 31 (kick-off 7.45pm) live on RTE2.

Online Editors