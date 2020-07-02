FAI may offer cash deal to First Division clubs over relegation concerns

THE FAI may offer First Division clubs in the League of Ireland compensation for agreeing to accept a deal to drop the promotion/relegation playoff so that the 2020 season can resume later this month.

But Division One clubs are likely to resist any change to the format which was confirmed this week, with Cobh Ramblers chairman Bill O'Leary telling independent.ie: "this is not about money, it's about the opportunity to get promoted".

Even though the FAI announced on Tuesday that the season would return on July 31st, with an 18-game campaign and the option of promotion through a playoff as well as one automatic relegation and promotion spot, anger from Premier Division clubs means that the FAI board did not ratify that decision at yesterday's board meeting. Some directors fear the prospect of a legal challenge from Premier clubs concerned about relegation.

FAI directors will reconvene this afternoon for a review of the proposal to restart the league with the existing format, but with a shortened season. A board decision is due tomorrow.

Sligo Rovers have again come out strongly against the format and they, along with other top flight clubs, want the playoff option removed to ease relegation fears.

"Half the season should be half the relegation," Sligo chairman Tommy Higgins said on local radio yesterday. In a letter written by St Patrick's Athletic on behalf of a number of Premier clubs to the FAI board yesterday morning, concerns were voiced over the process and the role of the National League Executive Committee in the decision.

First Division clubs, who had initially pushed for an expanded 12-team league for 2021, want to keep alive the promotion playoff option but they may be asked to accept compensation, in exchange for accepting the one up, one down format, but there will be resistance to any such plan.

"We have worked hard to get to where we are. We are sympathetic to the Premier clubs who are worried about relegation but we've lost half our season too, a vote has been taken and we need to get on with it, we need leadership from the Premier clubs," Cobh chairman Bill O'Leary said. "We have an agreement for the season and we need to get on with it."

The future of Waterford FC was another complication with suggestions from Blues owner Lee Power that he would not sanction a return to play due to financial concerns. If Waterford had opted out of the season they would have been demoted, easing fears for other clubs in the bottom half if only one relegation place was at stake.

But players at Waterford, who currently have no manager since Alan Reynolds' resignation last month, were last night told to prepare to resume training next weekend, ex-Cork boss John Cotter backing away from the vacant manager's role at the RSC.

