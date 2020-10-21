FAI inform League of Ireland clubs that remaining fixtures must be fulfilled regardless of Covid outbreaks

The FAI have informed League of Ireland clubs that they will not be postponing any more matches this season for Covid-19 reasons.(stock photo)

The FAI have formally told League of Ireland clubs that they will not be postponing any more matches this season for Covid-19 reasons.

A letter from League Director Mark Scanlon confirmed the change of approach from Abbotstown to ensure that the league campaign finishes on time amid tightened nationwide Covid restrictions.

The regular First Division season finishes next Tuesday, with the Premier finale set for November 8, with promotion and relegation playoff deciders to follow.

Rescheduling matches due to Covid outbreaks meant that extending the season was a step the FAI had to take but they cannot push it back any further due to the finances of extending players' contracts.

Abbotstown have sent an updated list of protective measures that clubs should take with tighter recommendations around training, travel and gym work.

Scanlon did not refer to sanctions in the missive, but the FAI are prepared to award points to the opposing side in a situation where a team is unable to fulfil a fixture.

Calling on teams to participate in games - even if their numbers are seriously depleted - is a contentious move given that league leaders Shamrock Rovers had three games called off last week due Covid issues in their camp.

A club that encountered similar problems now would be urged to play. Bohemians boss Keith Long described the decision making policy as 'odd' given that the Gypsies played a match with Dundalk when they were down a Covid positive player and a close contact.

Rovers have four positive cases - three from one group within the club - while Jack Byrne was diagnosed with the virus on international duty.

They should have a full hand available when they resume action against Derry City next Wednesday as all of those affected will have completed their isolation period in line with HSE rules.

Scanlon's letter to clubs today says: "Given the late stage of the competition, the fact that there are now no further dates available in the schedule for re-arranged games and taking into account players contracts and the potential costs to clubs in extending the season, the FAI will not postpone any further matches in the SSE Airtricity League and Women’s National League for COVID related reasons from Wednesday October 21st 2020.

"This includes all remaining regular season matches and the promotion/relegation playoff matches.

"This decision has been made in order to try to ensure that the leagues finish on time in what has been an extraordinary season and one that was not envisaged by anyone when planning for this season. We cannot prevent all individual cases of COVID-19 and the virus can impact on any of us at any time, but we can introduce measures within our clubs to ensure that we minimise close contacts.



"We are recommending that clubs take the following protective measures over the coming weeks:

Place your players in pods of 4 maximum, for essential transport and indoor activities, so that they can limit their close contacts. This will ensure that, in the event that a player tests positive, a small number of players will have to self isolate or restrict their movements.

Spend less than 15 minutes indoors for all team meetings and team talks whilst assigning specific seats and keeping a 2m social distancing at all times.

Masks should be worn indoors at all times.

Limit or eliminate the use of dressing rooms at training and keep a 2m distance at all times indoors, spend less than 15 minutes indoors and wear masks at all times.

Take additional measures in the use of dressing rooms on matchdays to ensure 2m social distancing is in place.

Players should work individually in gym scenarios to avoid close contacts and keep in mind that gyms are now closed as per Government guidelines.

Players and staff should wear masks at all times when travelling on team buses and should be assigned specific seats. Players should sit in the same assigned seat going to and from the game. These seats should also be assigned in accordance with dressing room seating arrangements and players pods.

Please note that, under Level 5 restrictions, Government guidelines state that public transport is at 25% occupancy so please make provision for this.

Players should not travel to and from training or matches with other players or staff unless completely necessary and if travelling together they should wear masks for the full duration of the journey. Players who require a lift should only travel in the same car to and from training or matches and should not change cars for a return journey.

Players should not visit each other’s home or socialise together outside of training and matches as per Government guidelines.

Club COVID Compliance Officers should take a picture of the seating arrangements with names supplied on buses and in dressing rooms to facilitate and hopefully reduce close contacts to an absolute minimum."

Scanlon concluded the note by saying the measures are 'not exhaustive' and encouraged clubs to 'take any additional protective measures they deem necessary to minimise risk and enable them to complete their fixtures.'"

Online Editors