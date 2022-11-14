FAI in touch with Derry City and Shelbourne over Cup final arrests

Members of Dublin Fire Brigade remove flares from the pitch during the FAI Cup Final between Derry City and Shelbourne at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: Sportsfile.

THE FAI say they have been in touch with Derry City and Shelbourne concerning incidents around Sunday’s FAI Cup final between the two clubs after confirming that arrests had been made inside and outside the ground.

For the second year in a row, there were disturbances at a pub near the Aviva Stadium, while stadium security and Gardai were also called in to deal with incidents in the South Stand during the game.

“The FAI is aware of a disturbance in the vicinity of the Aviva Stadium before the game and that a number of arrests were made during the disturbance. The FAI are liaising with both clubs on this incident,” the association said in a statement today.

“Following a disturbance during the game involving a small number of supporters in the South Stand Lower, the FAI notes that the Gardaí made a number of arrests around the incident which involved several individuals supporting the same club. The FAI is liaising with the club on this matter.

"The FAI thanks the vast majority of the 32,412 fans who attended the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup Final for their behaviour, demeanour and support which did their clubs proud. The FAI remains committed to providing a safe environment for all fans at our games,” the statement added.