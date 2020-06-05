FAI hoping fans will attend Ireland internationals before end of 2020

The FAI hope that fans could attend games at the Aviva Stadium later in the year. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The FAI have not given up hope that crowds will attend Irish senior internationals before the year is out.

Abbotstown officials have prepared for the worst-case financial scenario that all of Stephen Kenny's matches in 2020 will take place behind closed doors.

However, the loosening of restrictions in the road-map and the move towards restricted attendances in other countries have raised optimism levels - even though Taoiseach Leo Varadkar indicated a ban of mass gatherings would continue into the autumn.

Prior to Friday's announcements, the FAI had noted the English FA's ambitions to bring 20,000 spectators to the FA Cup final as a potential template.

The GAA have subsequently detailed how they could accommodate 20,500 spectators in Croke Park under the existing social distancing recommendations.

FAI officials will look at possible avenues to allow a restricted number of spectators into the Aviva, with projections informed by the understanding that people from the same household could sit together.

Any ideas would be pending the approval of government and UEFA, but attitudes towards the boundaries of 'closed doors football' are becoming more flexible.

A number of UEFA nations have already resumed league play with a limited number of fans in grounds.

Kenny's first game in charge was due to be a Nations League tie away in Bulgaria where fixtures with 30 percent capacity have been approved by local authorities.

The probability that games with restricted attendances will be green lighted in all codes once the reproductive rate remains stable is also likely to have a considerable impact in decisions around the proposed return of the League of Ireland.

Meanwhile, the FAI's steering group will tomorrow consider the training implications of the changes to the road-map for League of Ireland clubs not participating in Europe, Women's National League members, and amateur and underage teams across their jurisdiction.

Players from Bohemians, Dundalk, Derry City and Shamrock Rovers can train together in groups of up to 15 from Monday, but the FAI are asking all other teams to wait until Monday June 15 to facilitate a planning process for the necessary health and safety protocols.

