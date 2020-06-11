FAI hails 'productive' talks but some LOI clubs left underwhelmed by resumption plans

The FAI have held talks with all 19 League of Ireland clubs. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The FAI has labelled talks today with League of Ireland clubs on a return to action as "productive."

But multiple club sources have indicated to Independent.ie that they were underwhelmed by the plans discussed.

Abbotstown officials did not present definitive proposals, and instead indicated that clarity would be dependent on the outcome of further discussions.

FAI officials will initially meet with the four European representatives Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians before convening with the rest of the league clubs tomorrow.

A FAI statement read: "The Football Association of Ireland today held a productive meeting with the 19 SSE Airtricity League clubs to discuss the return to action for the League.

"Talks will continue over the weekend. The FAI will make no further comment until these talks are concluded."

The European clubs are set to take part in a four-team tournament in late July, with the players and staff of the quartet reporting negative results after three rounds of Covid-19 testing.

Online Editors