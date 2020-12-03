FAI forced to abandon U-13 and U-15 leagues but better news expected for older age groups

The FAI have been forced to abandon the League of Ireland U-13 and U-15 seasons following health advice from the Irish Sports Council.

Better news is expected from government agencies that will facilitate the green-light for U-17 and U-19 fixtures to resume but there will be disappointment about the younger national leagues.

They had managed to progress their schedule up to October 16 without any confirmed Covid-19 cases among players and staff.

The resurgence in cases prompted the government to suspend all underage leagues at that point but clubs had received fixture lists for their last three series of games, starting this Saturday.

National league clubs were given the option on whether to participate in the resumption of the underage national leagues.

Bray Wanderers, having originally signalled their intention to withdraw, eventually agreed to complete the season but Derry City and Longford Town opted out.

The FAI revealed on Tuesday, following the national switch from level five to three, that they were "awaiting clarification regarding how the restrictions will impact underage elite national league football and would update affiliates at the earliest opportunity."

The association have now conceded defeat in their bid to resume all of their leagues, based on the latest health and safety advice.

The U-17 and U-19s, as is the case for the minor GAA and hurling championships, should be back in action over the coming days. They have two series of matches remaining, along with cup finals.

The FAI’s medical director, Dr Alan Byrne, was in May appointed to the Government’s ‘Return to Sport’ medical expert group.

They were tasked with finalising "Return to Training and Return to Football protocols".

All five underage national leagues, the SSE Airtricity underage leagues and women's national U17 league were postponed with all other elite underage football games being suspended.

As with adult amateur and underage grassroots football, underage elite teams are only permitted to train in a non-contact environment and in pods of 15, subject to current Government guidelines.

Schoolboys/girls leagues are planning to have fixtures up and running in mid-January.

