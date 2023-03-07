FAI debate whether to take action over Dundalk and Shelbourne altercation

The FAI are considering the details of the referee’s report before deciding whether to take action on a skirmish between Dundalk and Shelbourne staff and squad members in the aftermath of Monday night’s League of Ireland encounter at Oriel Park.

There were angry scenes in the technical area and the tunnel following the 2-1 defeat for the Louth side, with post-match verbals on the sideline spilling over into pushing and shoving with local stewards involved in the altercation.

It’s believed that a dispute between a member of the Shels backroom team and a fringe member of the Dundalk squad was central to the tension, but video footage on LOITV does not capture the beginning of the incident which was triggered by the aftermath of the handshakes between management teams.

The match referee Damien MacGraith was on the pitch and away from the action when it broke out but fourth official Neil Doyle was present and his input will be central to any further developments with the FAI’s Disciplinary Unit charged with making any decisions.

Dundalk won the game 2-1 but there was late controversy when Damien Duff’s Shels had a goal chalked out for offside in time added on with replays suggesting it was harsh on Kyle Robinson.