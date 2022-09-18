FAI Cup semi-final draw: Derry land home tie while Shels on road to Waterford

DERRY City have been rewarded with a home tie against First Division side Treaty United for their FAI Cup semi-final tie after their defeat of league champions Shamrock Rovers.

And Shelbourne, the only Dublin club left in the last four, have to travel as they are away to Waterford.

Derry earned their place in the last four with a 3-1 win, in extra time, at home to Shamrock Rovers, while Shelbourne made the last four for the first time in 10 years with their 3-0 dismissal of Bohemians. On Saturday, Treaty and Waterford had progressed to the semis, beating Premier Division sides UCD and Dundalk.

The semi-final draw saw Derry drawn at home again, as all wins in the Cup to date, against Oliver Bond Celtic, Cork City and Rovers came at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Waterford have already beaten top flight teams St Patrick's Athletic, ending their time as Cup holders, and Dundalk, as well as a defeat of non-league Malahide United and the Blues will expect to get a full house for the visit of Damien Duff's Reds.

The semi-final ties will be played on the weekend of October 16.