FAI Cup round-up: Premier Division sides through as UCD survive extra-time scare at CIE Ranch

Darragh Leahy and Eoghan Stokes hit the goals for Bohs as they easily worked their way past Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The home side were punished for a poor defensive start and were caught out on six minutes when Leahy’s cross found the top corner of Tadhg Ryan’s net.

A change in formation saw United improve and despite all their domination, Bohs had to be satisfied with just a 1-0 half-time lead.

United were fortunate not to concede a second in the 50th minute when JJ Lunney’s penalty was saved well by Ryan, and after that Ryan was again called into action to deny Keith Buckley.

However, he couldn’t stop Stokes sealing the win late on.

Drogheda United 0 Waterford 1

Bastien Hery’s superb long-range strike proved the knockout blow for Drogheda as Waterford emerged the victors at United Park.

Paul Keegan, an FAI Cup winner with Drogheda in 2005, captained the visitors and his midfield partner Gavan Holohan, another ex-Drog, saw a header ruled out for offside before the break. The hosts did offer a threat. Chris Lyons headed straight at Niall Corbet and then shot, while the impressive Mark Doyle went closest but he shot wide.

Dundalk 2 Finn Harps 0

Despite making a host of changes, Dundalk still had enough quality to see off First Division title hopefuls Finn Harps at Oriel Park.

Both sides had early chances with Ciaran Coll curling a free-kick just wide before John Mountney saw a thundering drive come back off the underside of the bar.

Dundalk made the breakthrough in the 24th minute when Ronan Murray drilled home a penalty after Jacob Borg upended Dane Massey.

Murray turned provider for the second in the 52nd minute, crossing for Georgie Kelly to head home his first goal for the Lilywhites.

Elsewhere in the second round Cork City comprehensively saw off the challenge of Maynooth University Town at Turners Cross , while First Division leaders UCD required extra-time to book their quarter-final place after they were pushed all the way by CIE Ranch. Two goals a piece after 90 minutes the First Division side eventually showed their pedigree as they piled on four goals in extra-time to avoid a shock upset.

Longford Town host Shelbourne in the final second round tie tomorrow evening.

FAI Cup second-round results:

Cork City 4 Maynooth University Town 0

CIE Ranch 2 UCD 6 (AET)

Limerick 2 Cabinteely 1

