FAI Cup round-up: Longford Town shock Sligo Rovers as Derry City score 12

First Division side Longford Town upset Sligo Rovers 1-0 in the first round of the FAI Cup at the Showgrounds this evening.

A Jamie Hollywood goal halfway through the second half was enough to give Longford a famous victory over the Premier Division side.

Derry City meanwhile scored a record number of goals as they saw off Munster Senior League side Blarney United 12-2.

A Noel Hunt hat-trick helped Waterford to a comfortable 4-1 victory of Skerries Town, while First Division Galway United eased past FAI Junior Cup champions North End United.

There were also wins for CIE Ranch over Dublin Bus in the tie dubbed 'El Traffico', while Maynooth University advanced to the second round with victory over Cork-based club Leeds AFC.

The final first round games take place tomorrow afternoon as Home Farm take on Cork while Cockhill Celtic host Limerick.

FAI Cup First Round Results:

Dublin Bus 0 CIE Ranch 1

Skerries Town 1 Waterford 4

Blarney United 2 Derry City FC 12

Maynooth Uni 2 Leeds 0

North End United 0 Galway United 4

Newmarket Celtic 1 Cabinteely 2

Sligo Rovers 0 Longford Town 1

