FAI Cup round-up: St Pat’s, Bohemians and Waterford through to semi-finals

St Patrick’s Athletic, Bohemians and Waterford FC have made it through to the FAI Cup semi-finals on a night of drama.

Eighteen goals and four red cards tells its own story, with the thrills and spills ongoing from the first whistle to deep into injury-time.

Still awaiting their semi-final fate are Finn Harps and Dundalk who played out a 3-3 thriller at Finn Park, Ballybofey, with Sean Boyd emerging as the hero for the home side who were reduced to ten men in the 29th minute.

Things were going well for Harps when Tunde Owolabi gave them the lead in the 25th minute, but Jordan Mustoe’s challenge which led to a red card and a Dundalk penalty three minutes later changed the game.

Darragh Burns of St Patrick's Athletic shoots to score his side's second goal despite the challenge of Kevin McEvoy of Wexford during the FAI Cup quarter-final match at Richmond Park, Inchicore, Dublin. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Darragh Burns of St Patrick's Athletic shoots to score his side's second goal despite the challenge of Kevin McEvoy of Wexford during the FAI Cup quarter-final match at Richmond Park, Inchicore, Dublin. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Pat Hoban dispatched the spot-kick to level matters and Sean Murray edged Dundalk ahead in the 39th minute before Hoban added Dundalk’s third on 65 minutes.

However, back came a defiant Harps with Boyd reducing the deficit to a single goal in the 84th minute before Boyd again emerged as Harps’ saviour deep into injury time which brought the tie to a replay.

At Richmond Park, Inchicore, St Pat’s had to overcome an early setback when central defender Sam Bone was sent-off by referee Derek Tomney after just seven minutes.

The Saints, however, took the lead through Darragh Burns in the 34th minute, a lovely reverse pass from Billy King playing in Burns, who finished well past Jimmy Corcoran.

Tomney levelled up the player count by sending off Wexford’s Conor Crowley in the 38th minute for a second bookable offence.

Burns sealed the win midway through the second half as he latched onto Chris Forrester’s through ball and tucked the ball low past Corcoran.

He wouldn’t get a chance to shoot for a hat-trick as Ronan Coughlan took responsibility for an injury-time spot kick after Forrester had been fouled by Paul Cleary.

At Dalymount Park, Bohemians overcame Leinster Senior League outfit Maynooth University Town on a 4-0 scoreline.

Keith Buckley opened the scoring for Bohs on 17 minutes, but a 32nd minute red card for Maynooth’s Alex Kelly effectively made it an easy night for the Gypsies.

Conor Levingston added Bohs’ second in the 34th minute with Keith Ward making it 3-0 two minutes later.

To their credit, Maynooth battled in the second half to keep Bohemians at bay until Roland Idowu notched Bohs’ fourth goal in the 61st minute.

At the Belfield Bowl, UCD and Waterford FC played out a 3-2 thriller with the Munster Blues claiming an injury-time winner.

The Students took the lead after 12 minutes through Colm Whelan, but Waterford battled back and equalised through Junior Quitima.

Liam Kerrigan restored UCD’s lead in the 49th minute, but Phoenix Patterson’s penalty levelled matters again in the 66th minute to set up a grandstand finish.

The drama continued until the death as Blues won it in the 91st minute.

With UCD appealing for a foul on Collie Whelan, Patterson’s cross picked out Prince Mutswunguma who rifled home from close range.