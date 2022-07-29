FAI Cup round-up: Shamrock Rovers power on, Dundalk and Drogheda go goal crazy

Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers progressed courtesy of strikes from Rory Gaffney, Seán Hoare, Aidomo Emakhu and Daniel Cleary in their 4-0 win over Bangor Celtic.

Hoare’s header cracked the crossbar, before a superb strike by Gaffney put Rovers ahead on the half-hour mark. Hoare added the second before Emakhu made it three on 75 minutes before new signing Daniel Cleary netted his first Rovers goal late on.

In the only non-league clash of the night, Maynooth progressed after a 2-1 victory over Villa FC thanks to goals from Sven Biansumba and Jack O’Connor. Maynooth’s Dylan Pierce broke through just before the break but saw his effort well saved.

Biansumba put the hosts ahead on 53 minutes and O’Connor doubled their lead soon after. James Kennedy pulled one back for Villa late on, but it was too little too late.

Meanwhile, Drogheda advanced thanks to a Dean Williams brace, as Adam Foley, Darragh Markey, and Ryan Brennan scored too in their 5-1 win over Athlone Town.

Elsewhere, Keith Ward went closest for the Lilywhites in the opening stages, but the floodgates opened after the break, as Dundalk hit four goals in 10 minutes in their 4-0 win over Longford Town.

Greg Sloggett and Pat Hoban found the net before Joe Adams scored his first goal for Dundalk. Sloggett got his second on 70 minutes after a fabulous ball from Ryan O’Kane, as Dundalk remain unbeaten at Oriel.

Treaty United thrashed Usher Celtic 5-0 last night with the Limerick side taking the lead on six minutes as Seán Guerin headed in Marc Ludden’s corner. Usher’s Calvin Douglas went close to an equaliser soon after before Dean George bagged a brace after a restart. Enda Curran converted from the spot before Success Edogun netted the fifth in injury-time.

Elsewhere, UCD enjoyed a 3-0 win over Cockhill Celtic with the Students taking the lead on the half-hour mark as Tommy Lonergan converted Seán Brennan’s excellent cross. UCD doubled their advantage four minutes later when Dara Keane played in Lonergan who netted his second. Michael Gallagher’s header found the back of the net on 75 minutes, as UCD progressed at the expense of the non-league Donegal side.

FAI Cup First Round

Today: Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic, Ryan McBride Brandywell, 5.0; Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney FC, Celbridge Football Park 6.30

Tomorrow: Bonagee United v Pike Rovers, Dry Arch Park, 2.0; Salthill Devon v Malahide United, Drom Park, 2.0; Bluebell United v Galway United, Tolka Park, 3.0; St Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford, Richmond Park, 3.0; Cobh Ramblers v Cork City, St Colman’s Park, 4.0.