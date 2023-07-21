FAI Cup round-up: Historic night in the Kingdom as Kerry progress

Lucas Peat of Kilbarrack United in action against Dáithí McCallion of Finn Harps during last night's FAI Cup first round match at White Heart Lane in Kilbarrack. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Kerry secured a first ever win at Mounthawk Park as their maiden FAI Cup outing ended in victory thanks to Ryan Kelliher’s late brace. After a close opening hour, substitute Kelliher emerged the hero as two goals within eight minutes secured Kerry’s safe passage to the second round on an historic night in the Kingdom.

UCD 3-2 Cobh Ramblers

UCD emerged victorious from a five-goal thriller as Jack Keaney’s brace and Daniel Norris’s strike saw the Students scrape past a battling Cobh Ramblers side.

The Mahon outfit went in front early on through Dale Holland’s low finish, but the Students hit back eight minutes later through captain Keaney’s first goal of the season.

He edged his side in front four minutes after the restart, before Norris struck the third 13 minutes later. Dean Larkin’s first Cobh goal on 72 minutes set up a nervy finish for Andy Myler’s side .

Wexford FC 3-0 Avondale United

Goals from Ethan Boyle, Aaron Doran and Eoin Kenny saw Wexford through at the expense of Avondale at Ferrycarrig Park.

The First Division side’s persistence paid off on the stroke of half-time as Avondale goalkeeper Seán Barron fouled Mark Hanratty, before Boyle fired home the resulting penalty. Doran doubled the hosts’ lead just after the hour mark before Kenny, son of Ireland boss Stephen, netted a fine strike in injury-time.

Kilbarrack United 0-1 Finn Harps

Max Hutchison’s first-half goal proved to be the difference as Harps were made to work for their narrow win over Kilbarrack.

The Donegal side went ahead on 21 minutes as Hutchison’s effort from the edge of the box found its way into the net via a deflection. Harps required a fine injury-time block by Matthew Makinson to seal the win.