FAI Cup round-up: Doherty fury as Drogheda rage, five-star Bohs and Killester march on

Drogheda United assistant manager Kevin Doherty has described their exit from the FAI Cup on Saturday as “scandalous” with the Boynesiders playing with nine men for 40 minutes after the controversial dismissal of defender James Brown.

Drogheda boss Tim Clancy was also sent off for his protests after referee Paul McLaughlin harshly judged that Brown had dived in the penalty area with eight minutes remaining. His side were 1-0 up against Derry City at the time and Brown received a second yellow card.

The hosts were already down a man after Dane Massey was red-carded for a handball on the line. Derry striker Junior missed that penalty, but the Candystripes were awarded another spot kick in injury-time as the nine men ran out of gas.

Daniel Lafferty converted, but the Candystripes were unable to break down the valiant Drogs in extra-time.

However, they won the resultant penalty shootout and Doherty hit out at the match officials in the aftermath, with the refusal to grant a request for a water break adding to his frustration.

“To send Jimmy Brown off and change the game like that ... we’re going through to the next round of the Cup and for that to happen is just absolutely shocking,” said Doherty. “I’ve got around 100 messages saying not only is that not a dive, it’s a penalty.

“We go 40 minutes with nine men against a full-time team in this heat when we weren’t allowed a water break either. There’s lads on the pitch absolutely out of breath. I never lose the head like this but this is absolutely scandalous what’s happened.”

Bohs cruised through with a 5-0 away win against Munster Senior League side College Corinthians at Turner’s Cross yesterday, with teenagers Jamie Mullins (16), Aaron Doran (18) and Dawson Devoy (19) all on target. Keith Buckley and Keith Ward also got on the scoresheet as Keith Long rotated his options ahead of another big European week.

That result was reflective of the weekend in general as the only non-league teams to progress were from the four ties that paired amateur teams together.

Killester saw off Usher Celtic yesterday, with ex-LOI players Michael Daly and Gareth McCaffrey scoring for St Mochta’s in a 2-1 victory at Crumlin. They join Maynooth and Kilnamanagh in the round of 16.

Liffey Wanderers came closest to an upset, bringing Cobh Ramblers to extra-time but Nathan O’Connell and Danny O’Connell gave new boss Darren Murphy a maiden win.