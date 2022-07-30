FAI Cup round-up: Derry City and Lucan United progress to second round

Declan Glass of Derry City after scoring a hat-trick in the FAI Cup first round win over Oliver Bond Celtic at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Derry City and Lucan United have added their names to the draw for the second round of the FAI Cup after today's action.

Derry played host to Dublin junior outfit Oliver Bond Celtic and recorded a resounding 7-0 victory at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

A Declan Glass hat-trick helped the Candystripes on their way with a brace from James Akintunde and late strikes from Mark Connolly and Jamie McGonigle compounding the agony for the south inner city Dubliners.

Meanwhile, former Shamrock Rovers and Reading star Dave Mooney was on the scoresheet for Lucan United as they dispensed of their Leinster Senior League rivals Killester Donnycarney on a 3-0 scoreline.