FAI Cup quarter-finals rescheduled due to international call-ups

Jack Byrne has been called up to the Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations League games. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

THE FAI have been forced to reschedule the FAI Cup programme due to international call-ups, but the date for the Cup final has yet to be decided by the association.

Jim Crawford named five home-based players in his panel for two U-21 European Championship qualifiers while a number of Derry City players are due call-ups for the Northern Ireland U-21 squad, and Shamrock Rovers duo Jack Byrne (Ireland) and Roberto Lopes (Cape Verde Islands) were called up at senior level, and that caused the FAI to abandon plans to play quarter-final ties on the weekend of November 14th.

Three ties - Sligo Rovers v Derry City, Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians v Dundalk - will now be played on Friday November 20th. Athlone Town are already through to the last four and play the winners of the Bohemians-Dundalk tie.

The FAI have yet to confirm the schedule for the rest of the competition but the plan is to play the semi-finals on Monday November 23rd with the final at the Aviva Stadium on Monday November 30th, but Dundalk's Europa League campaign could scupper that if the Lilywhites progress past Bohs as they host Rapid Vienna, also at the Aviva, on November 26th.

FAI Cup fixtures, Friday, November 20

Sligo Rovers v Derry City, 5:30pm

Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, 5:30pm

Bohemians v Dundalk, 7.45pm

Online Editors