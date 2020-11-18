| 8.7°C Dublin

FAI Cup quarter-final refixed after Covid-19 outbreak in Derry City camp

Will Seymour of Sligo Rovers in action against Conor Clifford, left, and Joe Thomson of Derry City during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match last July

Aidan Fitzmaurice

The FAI have been forced into another change to the schedule for the FAI Cup after a reported Covid-19 outbreak in the Derry City camp.

Friday's quarter-final between Sligo Rovers and Derry City has been refixed for next Wednesday, the FAI confirmed today.

The FAI statement did not give a reason for the change in date but Sligo's official twitter account stated that the game was off "following an outbreak of Covid-19 within the Candystripes camp".

Derry had last month's league game with Shamrock Rovers postponed and refixed, leading to an extension of the league season, after an outbreak of Covid in their camp.

Friday's Cup game between Finn Harps and Shamrock Rovers and the Bohemians-Dundalk tie go ahead as planned.

Online Editors

