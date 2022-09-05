FAI Cup quarter-final kick-off times confirmed

SHELBOURNE and Bohemians have moved their FAI Cup quarter-final clash from the traditional kick-off time of Friday evening to a Sunday afternoon because of the Garth Brooks concerts at Croke Park.

The schedule for the four Cup ties was confirmed by the FAI today. Treaty United host UCD on Friday September 16th, while on the same night Dundalk travel to face Waterford at the RSC, both games with a 7.45pm kick off.

Due to their involvement in the Europa Conference League group stages, with a game in Belgium on Thursday September 15th, Shamrock Rovers won't play on Friday but will play their quarter-final away to Derry

City on Sunday September 18th, with live coverage on RTE TV for a 5pm kickoff.

Sunday will also see Shels welcome Bohs to Tolka Park at 2pm, the standard Friday night kick off not possible due to the required Garda presence at the Garth Brooks gig in the nearby Croke Park.

FAI CUP QUARTER FINALS:

Treaty United FC v UCD AFC - Friday, September 16, 2022, Markets Field at 7:45pm

Waterford FC v Dundalk FC - Friday September 16, 2022, Regional Sports Centre at 7:45pm

Shelbourne FC v Bohemian FC - Sunday, September 18, 2022, Tolka Park at 2pm

Derry City FC v Shamrock Rovers FC - Sunday, September 18, 2022, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium at 5pm - Live on RTÉ2 television