FAI Cup quarter-final draw: Bohemians face Drogheda as Dundalk visit Galway

St Patrick’s Athletic will face another away day in their bid to win back the FAI Cup as they have been drawn away to Finn Harps.

Today’s draw for the last eight saw the remaining Dublin clubs receive ties away from home, with Pat’s off to Donegal to play Finn Harps, while Bohemians are away to Drogheda United. Galway United have home advantage against Dundalk, while Cork City’s reward for their win over Waterford is a tie at home to Wexford.

Pat’s have played both Cup ties away from home this season, beating Longford Town in the first round and then earning a dramatic win away to holders Derry City in a penalty shoot-out on Sunday. Their opponents, Harps, had a narrow victory over Kilbarrack in the first round, but they easily saw off Skerries Town at Finn Park last Friday.

Bohs, who already knocked out Shelbourne and Rockmount, have yet to concede a goal in the Cup. They face Drogheda and Kevin Doherty’s side have been beaten three times by Bohs in the league this season. However, Drogheda, having already seen off Sligo Rovers and Kerry FC, will be confident at home.

Dundalk made it into the quarter-finals with 1-0 wins over Shamrock Rovers and Bray Wanderers but face a test away to a Galway side yet to drop points at home in the league this season.

Wexford face league opposition for the first time in their Cup run, with that challenge away to a Cork side who knocked out Waterford on Monday night.

The ties will be played on the weekend of September 17.

FAI Cup quarter-final draw

Drogheda United v Bohemians

Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic

Galway United v Dundalk

Cork City v Wexford