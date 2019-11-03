FAI Cup Final: Shamrock Rovers stand in Dundalk's way as Lillywhites chase domestic treble
- The top two in this year's league face off in the season finale
- Retaining trophy will make Dundalk aiming the first side since Derry City in 1989 to win treble
- Hoops are looking for first FAI Cup since 1987
Kick off at the Aviva is 3.40pm.
