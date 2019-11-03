Sport League of Ireland

Sunday 3 November 2019

FAI Cup Final: Shamrock Rovers stand in Dundalk's way as Lillywhites chase domestic treble

  • The top two in this year's league face off in the season finale
  • Retaining trophy will make Dundalk aiming the first side since Derry City in 1989 to win treble
  • Hoops are looking for first FAI Cup since 1987
A view of the FAI Challenge Cup prior to the extra.ie FAI Cup Final between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
A view of the FAI Challenge Cup prior to the extra.ie FAI Cup Final between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kick off at the Aviva is 3.40pm.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Eddie Jones' grand plan, questions marks for New Zealand and the Ireland/Leinster debate

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport