FAI Cup final player ratings: Jessie Stapleton leads the way as Shelbourne triumph

Here is how the players rated in Shelbourne’s FAI Cup final win over Athlone Town.

Shelbourne

Amanda Budden 7

A perfect cup final display by the Shels shot stopper. Budden was assured under the high ball while her distribution was textbook throughout. Made a superb save to deny Gibson after the break and commanded her area well.

Pearl Slattery 6

Her fourth FAI Women’s Cup triumph, the Shels stalwart produced an excellent final display. An assured performance at centre-back, commanded confidently and deserved her first half goal.

Shauna Fox 7

Fox was imperious in the air and won the majority of her duels when Athlone kicked long. Kept Keenan and Corbet quiet for most of the game, and played a crucial role assisting Slattery’s goal.

Leah Doyle 7

Another confident display by the Shelbourne defender. Did well to fend off Keenan on the wing, and made several crucial blocks in front of goal, including one on 80 minutes which denied a certain goal.

Jess Gargan 5

A solid shift by the Shels right back. Allowed Molloy beat her on two occasions, but was strong in defence otherwise, and contributed well in attack too. Kept a cool head in the closing stages as Shels saw the final out.

Alex Kavanagh 6

Kavanagh’s set-piece deliveries were excellent and put Athlone under huge pressure on several occasions. The 22-year-old's positional awareness in midfield was top class, and she made several key passes to set Shels on the attack.

Jessie Stapleton 7

The midfielder picked up Player of the Match after a terrific afternoon for the Reds. Showed great calmness on the ball and positional awareness way beyond her years, as she picked up her first cup medal.

Abbie Larkin 7

The Ireland international was a constant threat for the Reds. With Vera Pauw in attendance, the 17-year-old did herself no harm at all with a fine performance, as she hopes to be on the plane to the World Cup.

Megan Smyth-Lynch 6

Smyth-Lynch’s corner led to Shelbourne’s second goal, and she threatened the Athlone back line on a few other occasions too. A bright display by the Swords native.

Keeva Keenan 7

Keenan could have put Shels ahead in the opening minute with a ferocious volley. Hit the crossbar just after the break, and provided constant energy on the right hand side. Was replaced Graham on 77 minutes.

Noelle Murray 6

Was kept quiet in front of goal, but showed great feet and a few superb touches from deeper positions to put her side on the counter. A fine afternoon by Murray as she picked up her second cup medal. Was replaced by Jemma Quinn late on.

Bench 6

Noel King introduced US legend Heather O’Reilly and Rachel Graham late into the second half, which sured things up for the Reds as they saw the game out confidently.

Athlone Town

Niamh Coombes 4

Gifted Shelbourne the opener after she fumbled Kavanagh’s free kick on the goal line, and was easily beaten in the air by Shauna Fox for the second. Made a good save to deny Smyth-Lynch afterward, but a day to forget for the Athlone goalkeeper.

Jessica Hennessy 6

Solid at the back and played a few key passes to put her side on the counter attack. Will be disappointed to concede from two set-pieces, but the 20-year-old is sure to have a bright future ahead in the game.

Melissa O’Kane 5

On the right side of Athlone’s back three, O’Kane also struggled to deal with Shelbourne’s firepower, but did put in a few key blocks to keep her side in the game.

Muireann Devaney 6

Worked hard for her side but it just wasn’t her day, as she found herself outnumbered in midfield on a few occasions. Never stopped working though, and the WNL Young Player of the Year nominee has a bright future.

Gillian Keenan 5

Showed lovely footwork in moments and made some superb runs down the right wing, but was also frustrated by the Reds’ strong defence. Sent in a few dangerous crosses too but there weren't enough Athlone bodies in the area to capitalise.

Kelsey Munroe 4

On the left of Athlone’s back three, Munroe struggled to deal with the threat of Shels forward players, as Larkin and Murray threatened throughout.

Laurie Ryan 6

The Athlone captain worked tirelessly in midfield, and never stopped encouraging her side, who looked like pulling a goal back after the break. A huge presence in Athlone’s midfield, and a display a Clare woman can be proud of.

Scarlett Herron 6

Herron squandered Athlone’s best chance of the first half, and saw her 35 yard piledriver well saved after the break. The Monaghan woman thought she had levelled it on 68 minutes, but her superb header was flagged offside.

Roisin Molloy 5

Molloy was a bright spark for Athlone, and challenged Doyle well down the right wing. Embarked on some storming runs and tried to make things happen for the midland side.

Emily Corbet 5

Athlone’s standout player of the season, Corbet worked tirelessly for her side but was frustrated by Shels’ strong defence and was hooked on 60 minutes. Got back and performed well defensively too, but it was a disappointing day for the WNL Player of the Year nominee.

Maddison Gibson 5

The US native also tried to get her side going, but was kept quiet by the Shels rear-guard. Missed a gilt-edged chance to pull one back late on, while her superb cross assisted Herron’s offside goal.

Bench 6

Tommy Hewitt introduced Kayleigh Shine, Kate Slevin and Kellie Brennan on the hour mark, which breathed new life into Athlone in the second half. The burst was short lived though, as Millie Daly and Lucy-Jane Grant made late appearances too.