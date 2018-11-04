Sport League of Ireland

Sunday 4 November 2018

FAI Cup final LIVE: Dundalk's Sean Hoare scores opener, concedes penalty seconds later and Cork equalise

Sean Hoare of Dundalk celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final match between Cork City and Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Sean Hoare of Dundalk celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final match between Cork City and Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Stephen Kenny and John Caulfield

Independent.ie Newsdek

The two best teams in the land do battle again in the cup final. Can John Caulfield's men deny Stephen Kenny's charges the double? (kick-off 3.40pm)

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport