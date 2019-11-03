Sport League of Ireland

Sunday 3 November 2019

FAI Cup Final: Dundalk take Shamrock Rovers to extra-time after dramatic finish at Aviva Stadium

  • The top two in this year's league face off in the season finale
  • Retaining trophy will make Dundalk aiming the first side since Derry City in 1989 to win treble
  • Hoops are looking for first FAI Cup since 1987
Michael Duffy of Dundalk celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's first goal during the extra.ie FAI Cup Final between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Michael Duffy of Dundalk celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's first goal during the extra.ie FAI Cup Final between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kick off at the Aviva is 3.40pm.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Eddie Jones' grand plan, questions marks for New Zealand and the Ireland/Leinster debate

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport