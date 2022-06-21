FAI Cup draws: Big derby in Cork while Bohs face Harps in only all-Premier Division match

Finn Harps will host Bohs in the cup

It’s an all Cork affair as Cobh Ramblers host Cork City in the first round of the FAI Cup.

Dundalk host First Division Longford Town, while Finn Harps vs Bohemians is the only all Premier Division tie in the round.

Current champions St Patrick’s Athletic welcome Waterford to Richmond Park and Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers face a short trip to Crumlin’s Bangor GGFC, although that one may be switched from the Iveagh Grounds to Tallaght.

There are two Women’s National League clashes in the first round of the FAI Women’s Cup.

Bohemians face Galway WFC and DLR Waves host Treaty United. Four non-league teams are included in the first round, while champions Wexford Youths have received a bye into the second round.

FAI Cup first round - Ties to be played on the week ending July 31

Cobh Ramblers vs Cork City

Treaty United vs Usher Celtic

Salthill Devon vs Malahide United

Sligo Rovers vs Wexford FC

Dundalk FC vs Longford Town

Lucan United vs Killester Donnycarney FC

Bonagee United vs Pike Rovers

Derry City vs Oliver Bond Celtic FC

UCD AFC vs Cockhill Celtic YFC

Drogheda United vs Athlone Town

St Patrick’s Athletic vs Waterford FC

Finn Harps vs Bohemians

Bray Wanderers vs Shelbourne

Bangor GGFC vs Shamrock Rovers

Bluebell United vs Galway United

Maynooth University Town vs Villa FC

Women’s FAI Cup first round draw - Ties ties to be played on weekend of July 10

Sligo Rovers vs Douglas Hall AFC

Whitehall Rangers AFC vs Athlone Town

Cork City vs Bonagee United

Bohemian FC vs Galway WFC

Peamount United vs Finglas United

DLR Waves vs Treaty United