FAI Cup draws: Big derby in Cork while Bohs face Harps in only all-Premier Division match

It’s an all Cork affair as Cobh Ramblers host Cork City in the first round of the FAI Cup.
Dundalk host First Division Longford Town, while Finn Harps vs Bohemians is the only all Premier Division tie in the round.
Current champions St Patrick’s Athletic welcome Waterford to Richmond Park and Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers face a short trip to Crumlin’s Bangor GGFC, although that one may be switched from the Iveagh Grounds to Tallaght.
There are two Women’s National League clashes in the first round of the FAI Women’s Cup.
Bohemians face Galway WFC and DLR Waves host Treaty United. Four non-league teams are included in the first round, while champions Wexford Youths have received a bye into the second round.
FAI Cup first round - Ties to be played on the week ending July 31
Cobh Ramblers vs Cork City
Treaty United vs Usher Celtic
Salthill Devon vs Malahide United
Sligo Rovers vs Wexford FC
Dundalk FC vs Longford Town
Lucan United vs Killester Donnycarney FC
Bonagee United vs Pike Rovers
Derry City vs Oliver Bond Celtic FC
UCD AFC vs Cockhill Celtic YFC
Drogheda United vs Athlone Town
St Patrick’s Athletic vs Waterford FC
Finn Harps vs Bohemians
Bray Wanderers vs Shelbourne
Bangor GGFC vs Shamrock Rovers
Bluebell United vs Galway United
Maynooth University Town vs Villa FC
Women’s FAI Cup first round draw - Ties ties to be played on weekend of July 10
Sligo Rovers vs Douglas Hall AFC
Whitehall Rangers AFC vs Athlone Town
Cork City vs Bonagee United
Bohemian FC vs Galway WFC
Peamount United vs Finglas United
DLR Waves vs Treaty United