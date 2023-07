The FAI Cup clash between Treaty United and Cork City at Markets Field has been rescheduled for this Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

The Football Association of Ireland confirmed the change following a request from Cork City on compassionate grounds after the recent passing of Ruairí Keating’s father Ciaran.

The FAI added: “Both Clubs and the FAI appreciate the understanding of supporters at this difficult time.”

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 19th July