FAI consider €2million guarantee to facilitate return of League of Ireland season

FAI board members are considering whether to guarantee a figure of around €2million in an attempt to facilitate the return of the League of Ireland season.

The topic is set to be discussed in a Monday meeting after another day of talks related to the future of the 2020 campaign with clubs left to mull over their options.

Protagonists now believe it could be at least another fortnight before final decisions are made by all parties even though it was previously indicated that UEFA required a quicker answer.

Clubs have been given figures to digest which confirm that the compensation offer on the table has not really changed from what was previously discussed with a weighted support package built around UEFA solidarity money, prize funds and other income that was coming their way eventually.

Therefore, it's understood that Abbotstown officials are aiming to sweeten the deal with a board commitment tied in with the hope that external support will eventually be forthcoming from the government and FIFA.

FAI acting CEO: Gary Owens. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

FAI acting CEO: Gary Owens. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It's believed that board members were asked to ratify additional financial support of around €2m on Wednesday but they did not reject it and instead asked for more clarity on what was actually being proposed by interim CEO Gary Owens.

Sources indicate that a provisional plan discussed would effectively involve the FAI top table agreeing to underwrite an amount with a view to getting a return to play across the line.

The cancellation of the planned four-team tournament involving the European qualifiers is firmly on the agenda as that would save around €250,000.

But the idea of Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City giving up a portion of their UEFA money and domestic prize funds still needs to be worked on.

It has created the unusual situation where the teams with larger wage bills and running costs are in line for a greater level of compensation from the central pool - as each club registered projected a loss of income - but their contribution is necessary for the bottom line amount in the pot to be achieved.

The FAI met with Premier Division and First Division clubs in two different meetings on Friday.

Teams in the second tier are broadly keen on the idea of coming back provided promotion is on offer and they are planning to pool their individual compensation offers (all of which are in the €40,000 ballpark) and spread it out equally amongst them.

Their gathering was civil, whereas it's believed the Premier Division summit was heated at times with St Patrick's Athletic owner Garrett Kelleher critical of the FAI for failing to deliver assistance that had been spoken about publicly at various times during the three-month shutdown.

St Pat's owner Garrett Kelleher

St Pat's owner Garrett Kelleher

Dundalk chairman Bill Hulsizer also spoke up during the session to register disappointment with the state of play.

Cork City subsequently put out a statement in which the Leesiders said they had a ‘fervent desire’ to get back on the pitch, while stressing they had an ‘obligation to safeguard both the health and well-being of our players and staff, whilst also safeguarding the financial viability of the club.'

The changing nationwide picture with regard to coronavirus and health restrictions has opened up the possibility that the stance on needing to use neutral grounds could be altered.

Instead, there is a feeling that teams may eventually be able to host fixtures in their own stadiums with restricted spectators but that is dependent on the health picture continuing to improve.

But that angle is not factored into the proposal as it stands, which is why the additional travel costs for regional sides continue to be raised as a sticking point.

Club officials with concerns under this heading feel there is merit in waiting to see if case numbers remain steady as this may well lead to a further loosening of health regulations.

However, that would prompt questions about the vital Covid-19 wage subsidy which is currently due to expire at the end of August.

A number of clubs feel the priority should be to aim to play out the remainder of the season (which would be cut in half to 18 games) as quickly as possible as that would give them the best chance of operating while this government relief is available for employees.

The FAI are hopeful that internal and external talks will deliver an outcome that allays fears. Government authorities are monitoring the position, but Sport Ireland are only at the early stage of drawing up a relief plan.

Shane Ross has indicated that the League of Ireland will be a part of it and the glass half full take on the slow pace of progress is that it may allow outside help to materialise.

Yet there remains a strong feeling within the league that it would require a dramatic change of climate for all Premier sides to consent to return on the basis of what is known to them at this juncture.

