Thursday 9 January 2020

FAI confirms 'Shamrock Rovers II' will compete in League of Ireland First Division this year

A general view of Shamrock Rovers' home at Tallaght Stadium that is due to play host to the Hoops' 'B' team in the League of Ireland First Division in the coming season. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
The FAI have confirmed that a Shamrock Rovers second-string team will play in the SSE Airtricity League First Division in 2020.

The team, known as 'Shamrock Rovers II', will replace Limerick FC for the 2020 season.

An FAI statement read: "Shamrock Rovers II have been accepted into the SSE Airtricity League First Division for the 2020 season.

"The National League Executive Committee approved the proposal and the decision was ratified by the FAI Board."

