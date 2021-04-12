FAI confirm talks to trial return of fans at League of Ireland game

Liam Scales of Shamrock Rovers shoots to score his side's first goal despite the attention of Raivis Jurkovskis of Dundalk during the FAI President's Cup Final match between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk (Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile)

LEAGUE OF IRELAND could mirror Leinster Rugby by having partial crowds next month should the government accede to an FAI proposal.

The association have confirmed that they are in talks with health authorities on returning fans to a fixture on a trial basis.

On foot of Leinster Rugby seeking permission to allow 2,000 fans into the RDS, based on rapid antigen testing, the FAI said: “The association is currently investigating similar initiatives to accelerate the Return to Watch for our fans and will seek to trial one of these around an upcoming League of Ireland fixture.

“We are discussing this possibility with Government and other stakeholders accordingly and welcome all such trials across other sports as we work together to find ways to support an eventual return of fans to sport across Ireland.”

The FAI have yet to reveal the fixture they plan to trial but the meeting of champions Shamrock Rovers and early challengers St Patrick’s Athletic on May 7 is a possibility.

However, given the State’s cautious approach to relaxing restrictions, the later clash of Dundalk and Rovers on May 21 is more realistic. Operating off Leinster’s 11pc capacity criteria, that would see 500 allowed into Oriel Park.

