FAI confirm details of WATCHLOI streaming service ahead of league restart

The FAI have formally announced details of the streaming service that will broadcast League of Ireland games for the remainder of the season.
Last week, Independent.ie revealed that the Irish football authorities were going to launch the service on the same platform that hosts GAAGO, which is a joint effort between RTE and the GAA.
The FAI's partnership with RTE to show League of Ireland Premier Division games and selected cup matches online has settled on the name WATCHLOI.
As detailed last week, a season pass for customers situated on the island of Ireland costs €55 and excludes the live games on Eir Sport.
The pass for overseas buyers will include the Eir games and is priced at €69 and will include the remaining games in the abridged league season and some cup fixtures.
It has been confirmed that viewers will be able to buy individual passes for games priced at €5.
The Covid-19 situation has made it necessary for the FAI to accelerate plans to trial streaming with the season restarting behind closed doors on Friday week.
Individual clubs have detailed plans to buy the various packages for their season ticket holders as compensation for the fact they won't be able to attend fixtures.
The income generated from the overall project will be divided between the 19 clubs in both divisions even though the First Division will not be shown on the service.
"This is a major moment for the league and a fantastic opportunity to promote an enhance the product," said the FAI's Commercial & Marketing Director Mark Russell.
"Working with RTE Sport and GAAGO will guarantee that we will have a best-in-class product which SSE Airtricity League supporters will be able to enjoy around the world."
RTE's Head of Sport Declan McBennett said: "In these uncertain times, when dedicated fans are unable to attend games in large numbers, we are delighted to bring the games directly to them via WatchLOI.
"This is a chance for the whole of the Irish footballing family to get behind the SSE Airtricity League and lend their support in every way to the clubs as the heartbeat of the association."
