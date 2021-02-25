FAI confirm broadcasting line-up for new League of Ireland season

The FAI have confirmed the return of the WATCHLOI streaming service for the 2021 season while RTE will continue to show games on Friday nights, kicking off with the Shamrock Rovers-St Patrick's Athletic derby on the opening night of the season next month.

But there's no confirmation of what will happen to top fight games after the mid-season break and it's also unclear if fans face a price rise on the fee for last season. The association have yet to confirm the cost for the new plan, which will only run "up until the mid-season break in June", though the FAI have promised that "RTÈ Sport will cover all production costs for WATCHLOI with all profits from the platform set to go straight to the Premier Division clubs".

Games in the First Division and in the Women's National League (WNL) will also be shown for free on a new service, loitv.ie all matches in the First Division and in the Women's National League broadcast online but with the controversial Pixellot technology.

"The WATCHLOI platform will return with the free to air offering of the FAI President's Cup between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk on Friday, March 12, with kick-off at 7.45pm," an FAI statement said.

"Friday Night Football coverage on RTE commences with the SSE Airtricity Premier Division game between Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic on Friday, March 19, followed by Waterford v Sligo Rovers on Friday, March 26 and Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk on April 2."

The cost of a pass has not yet been revealed - last year fans who had bought season tickets before Covid-19 led to stadiums being closed were offered free access to the WatchLOI service but the FAI have not confirmed plans for 2021, stating "Pricing for WATCHLOI Premier Division and LOITV First Division and details for season ticket holders will be announced in due course".

Former FAI official Niall Quinn earlier this month admitted his disappointment at the figures for those who signed up for the service. "I'd prefer to have seen the numbers better but they weren't," Quinn said, claiming that one international marketing company had offered to invest a seven-figure sum to take the LOI service worldwide if the FAI could match that figure.

"That was a big ask as we had no money. In an ideal world, had we not been in a financial abyss, we could have looked at an international digital marketing campaign, but we had to go a different route and stay at home, there was no money spent on marketing, or very little," said Quinn.

It's believed that the FAI will invest €55,0000 in marketing the product for 2021.

Online Editors