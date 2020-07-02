FAI board vote to approve League of Ireland restart plan

The FAI board have voted to approve the League of Ireland restart plan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

THE FAI have ratified the decision to proceed with the 2020 SSE Airtricity League season its current format after a board meeting today.

A decision on Tuesday by the National League Executive Committee to resume the season on July 31st, with the existing format which included an option for promotion or relegation through a playoff, was not ratified by FAI directors at a meeting on Wednesday, but a board meeting today gave the all-clear to resume.

"The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has this evening approved the decision of the NLEC, made on the 30th of June, to resume the SSE Airtricity League," said an FAI statement.

Premier Division clubs, who wanted a change in format to remove the playoff option, will assess their options.

Online Editors