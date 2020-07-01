FAI board to review decision on LOI restart after complaint from Premier clubs over format

The FAI board will review Tuesday's decision to press ahead with the restart of the 2020 League of Ireland season after a formal complaint from Premier Division clubs over the format for the resumption of the season.

An FAI statement on Tuesday confirmed that the league would resume on July 31st, working off the existing format which allowed for one automatic place for relegation and promotion, with the prospect of another club being relegated via a playoff.

Nine of the ten Premier clubs wanted to change the format to one up, one down due to the reduced number of games, with some clubs having only 13 matches left to play.

But after a meeting of the Premier Clubs Alliance on Tuesday night, those clubs wrote to the FAI board to register their unhappiness before the Board could veto the restart package.

A Shamrock Rovers statement said they were looking forward to the restart while Derry City boss Declan Devine has welcomed the return date but other clubs remain opposed, with strong comments from Sligo Rovers and Waterford FC.

Following a meeting of the FAI board this morning, it was agreed to not ratify the LOI restart now but carry out a review of the process, with a decision due by the end of this week.

Sligo Rovers chairman Tommy Higgins told Ocean FM today: "We have sent a letter to the FAI, they have not ratified that decision and we have to wait and see what happens over the next couple of days.

"This is not dead by a long shot and we are fighting to get that flawed decision overturned.

"Half the season should be half the relegation. There is a long way to go yet and hopefully we can overturn this decision.

"We want to get back to football, the players want to get back playing football. We are concerned about how unfair the whole process was."

Online Editors