FAI blocked outside offer of help for LOI – St Pat's chairman Kelleher

St Patrick's Athletic chairman Garrett Kelleher (right) with former manager Liam Buckley. David Maher / SPORTSFILE Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice and Daniel McDonnell

St Patrick’s Athletic chairman Garrett Kelleher says he was frustrated by what he claims was the FAI’s refusal of an external offer for financial aid for a restart of the League of Ireland season.

And the Irish Independent has learned that Dundalk chairman Bill Hulsizer offered assistance to the football body in an attempt to help Irish football through its latest difficulties.

It’s believed that Hulsizer – whose son Matt is the billionaire co-founder of Dundalk’s owners Peak6 – had indicated he was willing to underwrite some of the costs involved in the FAI’s return-to-play proposal but the Association opted against the plan.