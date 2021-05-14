FAI award Galway United 3-0 win after Cabinteely postponement

After a five-week wait, the FAI have confirmed that Galway United have been awarded a 3-0 win for their First Division clash with Cabinteely FC which did not go ahead due to the presence of a Covid case at the Dublin club.

Galway had travelled to Dublin for the April 9th fixture but the match was called off after Cabinteely alerted the FAI and the HSE to a positive Covid case in their camp.

A new rule introduced at the start of this season insisted that clubs had to fulfil fixtures, even in the event of a positive Covid test, by using their academy teams if required.

Cabinteely had appealed an FAI decision made last month to award the points to Galway but lost that appeal and earlier this week the Dublin side stated they had decided against taking the case to arbitration, with the FAI confirming today that Galway had been awarded a walkover.

"Galway United have been awarded a 3-0 win over Cabinteely FC after the home side failed to fulfil their SSE Airtricity First Division fixture on April 9th following a COVID-19 case within the club. This decision comes into effect following the conclusion of the appeal process," said an FAI statement.

Also this week Waterford, who fielded their U-19 side against Drogheda United last week due to a player testing positive, said they would not be able to fulfil Saturday's fixture against Sligo Rovers.