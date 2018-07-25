Sport League of Ireland

FAI announce plan to create emergency fund to assist League of Ireland clubs that are unable to pay players

Cork City captain Alan Bennett lifts the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy after the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Cork City and Bray Wanderers at Turners Cross, in Cork.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The FAI have announced their proposal to create a fund worth €300,000 to help League of Ireland clubs that are unable to pay their players.

In a statement released on their website, the FAI announced the creation of a fund to help clubs that 'experience difficulty in unforeseen circumstances in fulfilling contractual obligations to professional players.'

The €300,000 fund would be split equally between the FAI and the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI), and can only be accessed by clubs in the SSE Airticity League. The FAI say they have contacted the PFAI for their approval on the creation of the fund.

The statement says the fund can only be used as a 'last resort', and the club must repay all the money received by the end of the season, or further sanctions will be applied.

The FAI say they are now awaiting a response from the PFAI in the next few days.

