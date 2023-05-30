FAI announce new sponsorship deal with Sports Direct

Managing Director, Frasers Group Ireland, Leonard Brassel, and FAI commercial director Sean Kavanagh with players, from left, Eoghan Hampson of Killbarrack United, Neema Nyangasi of DLR Waves, Robbie Benson of Dundalk and Lauryn O'Callaghan of Peamount United during a Football Association of Ireland Challenge Cup sponsorship announcement at Sports Direct Carrickmines in Dublin today. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The FAI Cup will have a new sponsor from this season on after Sports Direct – who were owed €6.5million by the FAI over a botched kit deal – were confirmed as the association’s new partner, the Mike Ashley-owned UK outlet adding their name to the men’s and women’s cup competitions.

Sports Direct have a long and complicated history with the FAI, beginning in 2016 when the company sponsored the FAI’s summer soccer schools. Under the then CEO John Delaney, the FAI signed a controversial deal with Sports Direct in 2018 and sought an advance payment of €6.5m in 2019 to help deal with their emerging financial crisis.

The Sports Direct deal was in conflict with an agreement already in place with the FAI’s kit sponsor and it effectively ended with Delaney’s exit from the FAI in March 2019 but the association were left with the fallout from the partnership and the debt from that advance payment, as Sports Direct demanded the repayment in full of the €6.5m within days after Delaney left his CEO post.

In 2020 the FAI confirmed they would be repaying the loan by monthly instalments of €100,000 up to 2025.

Speaking in 2021, new CEO Jonathan Hill admitted the FAI were left with "a quite difficult commercial and legal situation” from the Sports Direct deal.

“The FAI didn't get much out of it at all. And I think it was probably, in hindsight, a misguided approach. At the time, particularly from the Sports Direct side, they committed to the deal with the best possible intentions and I'm sure that they would have loved to have been involved in Irish football moving forward but that wasn't to be the case. And we've had to unravel it,” Hill said.

The financial aspects of the new deal have not been revealed with the FAI stating: “The agreement sees Sports Direct become the principal partner to both the Men’s and Women’s FAI Cups for the next three seasons with the competitions now to be known as the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup and the Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup.”

CEO Hill said: Jonathan Hill, CEO of the FAI commented, “We are pleased to announce this new partnership with Sports Direct who, as Title Sponsor, will play a key role in helping us bring both Cups to an even bigger audience.

“We believe there is huge potential within both competitions, and it is great for us to secure another partner at Lead level to match our ambition for the competition.”