FAI and IFA pull plug on Unite the union Champions Cup

Linfield's Charlie Allen in action against Dundalk's Dane Massey during the Unite the Union Champions Cup second leg match at Oriel Park, Dundalk in November 2019.

Scheduling issues have forced the FAI and IFA to finally pull the plug on the 2021 renewal of the Unite the union Champions Cup, the cross border tournament between the top teams in the League of Ireland and the Irish League.

Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick's Athletic, Linfield and Coleraine were scheduled to compete in an expanded version of the competition that was introduced in 2019 as a clash between the champions on either side of the border. Trade union Unite emerged as sponsors and they have pumped money into community initiatives in tandem with their support for the concept.

However, after the pandemic put an end to the 2020 staging, plans to stage the 2021 version in November and December were scuppered by rising Covid cases - although players at the LOI clubs were also cool on proceeding at that stage as their campaign was drawing to a close.

It was delayed with a view to playing it out in 2022 but it has proved impossible to reach agreement on fixtures that suited the Associations and the sponsors with the fact the Irish League season was reaching its climax a complication this time around.

Rovers and Pat's were willing to play their semi-final during the last international break but it wasn't possible to synchronise it with the Linfield-Coleraine clash.

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon said: “Following on from the COVID-19 enforced postponement of the semi-finals late last year it has proven difficult to find alternative dates for the semi-finals and final of the Unite the union Champions Cup 2021.

"Together with Unite the Union and the IFA we have had to make the difficult decision to call off the tournament. On behalf of the FAI and our League of Ireland clubs, I want to thank Unite the union and my colleagues at the IFA for their ongoing support and consideration in reaching this decision.

"The commitment of Unite the union to football and their incredible work in the community with our clubs has been inspirational and we thank them for that. We will now work with all stakeholders on the off-the-field initiatives that have already proven so popular.”

The statement announcing the decision confirmed that cross-border initiatives to 'celebrate diversity, promote equality and build community will continue with Unite the union providing funding of £50,000 which goes directly into communities and schools in the catchment areas of the teams involved.'

It added that talks will commence on the future of the competition itself and other initiatives.

Unite Regional Secretary Davy Thompson pointed to the crossover in seasons as a problem - an issue which casts doubt on the future of the tournament.

“Whilst we are disappointed that the tournament couldn’t be concluded, we do acknowledge the pressures on clubs, players and staff coupled with the split seasons and the difficulties this brings when trying to organise a competition of this nature," said Thompson.

"Covid is something that no one could have envisaged as we entered into this project and has played a significant part in this outcome. We will continue to work closely with both associations and the clubs to advance our community activities which were at the core of this competition.”