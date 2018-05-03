Sport League of Ireland

Thursday 3 May 2018

Ex-Athlone Town boss banned for six months for 'threatening and offensive' behaviour towards officials

Former Athlone Town manager Aaron Callaghan.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Recently departed Athlone Town manager Aaron Callaghan has been hit with a six-month ban from football after the FAI found him in breach of five rules following a post-match incident.

Callaghan, who yesterday resigned as Athlone manager, was found to have 'ignored FAI rules restricting him from entering the dressing room area', while serving a two-match ban.

Callaghan's behaviour was, according to the FAI, 'both offensive and intimidating towards match officials'.

The disciplinary committee subsequently found that Callaghan was in breach of the following rules:

Part D, Section 2, Rule 13: Offensive Behaviour (April 20, 2018)

Part D, Section 2, Rule 15: Intimidation/Threats (April 20, 2018)

Part D, Section 12, Rule 90: Failure to Respect Decisions (April 20, 2018)

Part D, Section 2, Rule 13: Offensive Behaviour (April 28, 2018)

Part D, Section 12, Rule 90: Failure to Respect Decisions (April 28, 2018)

Callaghan had been in charge of Athlone for just five months, but departed his post after his team weren't given adequate warm-up gear or a physio for Monday's game against Shelbourne, which he branded the 'last straw'.

