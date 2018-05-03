Ex-Athlone Town boss banned for six months for 'threatening and offensive' behaviour towards officials
Recently departed Athlone Town manager Aaron Callaghan has been hit with a six-month ban from football after the FAI found him in breach of five rules following a post-match incident.
Callaghan, who yesterday resigned as Athlone manager, was found to have 'ignored FAI rules restricting him from entering the dressing room area', while serving a two-match ban.
Callaghan's behaviour was, according to the FAI, 'both offensive and intimidating towards match officials'.
The disciplinary committee subsequently found that Callaghan was in breach of the following rules:
Part D, Section 2, Rule 13: Offensive Behaviour (April 20, 2018)
Part D, Section 2, Rule 15: Intimidation/Threats (April 20, 2018)
Part D, Section 12, Rule 90: Failure to Respect Decisions (April 20, 2018)
Part D, Section 2, Rule 13: Offensive Behaviour (April 28, 2018)
Part D, Section 12, Rule 90: Failure to Respect Decisions (April 28, 2018)
Callaghan had been in charge of Athlone for just five months, but departed his post after his team weren't given adequate warm-up gear or a physio for Monday's game against Shelbourne, which he branded the 'last straw'.
